FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in the woods behind a north side grocery store Wednesday.

Police and crime scene investigators were at the scene around 10 a.m. near the intersection of Coldwater and Dupont roads, behind Kroger.

Police at the scene where a woman was found dead in the woods near the intersection of Coldwater and Dupont roads.
Police at the scene of a dead body found behind Kroger on dupont
Kroger cart at the edge of the parking lot across the road from the woods where a woman was found dead near Coldwater and Dupont

Police believe the woman may have frozen to death, but that will not be confirmed until the coroner’s report is complete. Police said there was no sign of trauma. It’s unclear how long she had been there.

The investigation is ongoing.