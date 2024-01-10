FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in the woods behind a north side grocery store Wednesday.

Police and crime scene investigators were at the scene around 10 a.m. near the intersection of Coldwater and Dupont roads, behind Kroger.

Police believe the woman may have frozen to death, but that will not be confirmed until the coroner’s report is complete. Police said there was no sign of trauma. It’s unclear how long she had been there.

The investigation is ongoing.