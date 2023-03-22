FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) is advising residents to stay away from a home on Fort Wayne’s south side as officers attempt to execute a “high risk” warrant.

At approximately 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, police located an adult male with felony warrants in the 5400 block of Webster St. after intel had led police to the location, according to the FWPD.

The FWPD said the suspect is wanted for trespassing and possession of cocaine, which are each Level 6 felonies.

Due to the suspect’s warrants, along with new charges stemming from recent involvements and the suspect’s criminal history, authorities deemed the situation a “high risk warrant service.”

As of 9:00 p.m., police said the situation is ongoing and that residents should avoid the area until the issue has been resolved.