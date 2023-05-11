FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police are warning the public of a scam involving a phone call from someone impersonating an officer.

A caller claiming to be an FWPD officer uses a fake badge number to call citizens using the phone number (260) 281-8450, according to a release Thursday from the police department. The scammer then says a judge has ordered bench warrants for the citizen, for failure to appear in federal court and avoidance of civic duty or jury duty.

When the fake officer is questioned, they hang up and call back from a different number, (260) 427-1222, which is FWPD’s non-emergency number, making it seem like they are calling back from the police department.

The scammer then asks for money to pay for the bond of the warrants. They sound believable, the release said, stressing that the money is needed right away.

Public information officer Sgt. Jeremy Webb said an officer will never call you to request money.

If you get a potentially fake call from (260) 427-1222, don’t give away your information or money. Hang up and call the number back immediately to verify its credibility, Webb said.