FWPD warns of police impersonator scam

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is warning the public of a police impersonator scam.

According to the police department, scammers are pretending to be police officers and are calling people and telling them that they have Federal outstanding warrants for certain crimes. They’re then advising people that if they do not pay a certain amount of money that they will be arrested.

The scammers are using current police officer’s names and a real police department telephone number.

FWPD says they will never contact anyone requesting money for any criminal investigation. If you or someone you know is contacted by anyone regarding an incident like this, do not pay any money and do not communicate with them.

Anyone who has been contacted by a police impersonator is asked to contact FWPD immediately at (260) 427-1222.