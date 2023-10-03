FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) is investigating an “unknown problem” northwest of downtown Fort Wayne that left a woman and a juvenile in life-threatening condition Tuesday afternoon.

At approximately 5:34 p.m., police responded to the 1200 block of Ralph Avenue and found the woman and juvenile suffering from injuries.

The two victims were taken to the hospital in critical condition, and medical staff later announced that both victims were in life-threatening condition.

Investigators are still working to learn what happened, but there “does not appear” to be a threat to the public based on evidence at the scene, according to the FWPD.

The Allen County Prosecutor’s Office is also involved with the investigation.