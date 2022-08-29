FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police arrested a 14-year-old boy who tried to bring a gun into the football game at North Side High School this past weekend.

North Side and Bishop Dwenger were at halftime Friday night when the boy tried to enter the stadium with another juvenile and an adult who were with him, police said.

The boy, who has not been identified, got into a fight with a parent of a student he had an issue with, according to police. The student the teen had an issue with was not involved in the fight. It’s not clear if the other two people with the teen were involved in the fight, either, but police officers and school officials intervened.

All three – the teen, the other juvenile and the adult he was with – ran off.

They were then apprehended later. The boy with the gun was arrested on a count of unlawful carrying of a handgun and battery of a school official.

The other juvenile and the adult with the boy were not arrested or charged but are now banned from Fort Wayne Community Schools property.

Fort Wayne Community Schools spokeswoman Krista J. Stockman said in an email the district does have security measures in place during sporting events and extracurricular activities, but declined to go into specifics.

“We use similar strategies at events as we do during the school day,” she said. “This includes having many staff members and uniformed law enforcement officers at events. We are always reviewing procedures to ensure we are creating the safest environment possible for students, staff and spectators.”