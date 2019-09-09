FWPD stop arm violations sting in motion

Fort Wayne Police Department is getting serious about catching bus stop arm violators with a newly launched bus sting operation.

FWPD received $25,000 from the state to address stop arm violations which they started putting into use the first week of the 2018-2019 school year and will continue to do so for half the school year.

Twice a day, from 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., eight officers will post up at locations where there are high reports of stop arm violations. They’ll ticket any violators they see.

An FWPD spokesperson said they’ve ticketed at least six people so far.

They’re also ticketing school zone speed limit violations.