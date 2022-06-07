Steven Clemmer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police are asking the public again for help locating a man suffering from Alzheimer’s and may appear confused.

Police have already searched a pond near where 81-year-old Steven Clemmer lives.

He was last seen Saturday in the area of the 1500 block of Seven Lake Court. He is 5 foot 6 inches tall, white, 145 pounds with gray short hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a beige oxford button down shirt and brown or blue in color pants.

If found, police are asking people to call 911.