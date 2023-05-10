FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police are investigating a crash involving an officer and two other drivers Wednesday morning on West Jefferson Boulevard.

An FWPD squad car could be seen on the side of the road outside Casa! Ristorante. Two other cars were in front of the office park nearby.

Several FWPD units were at the scene investigating. It’s not clear if anyone was injured.

WANE 15 reached out to police for comment. Department spokesman, Sgt. Jeremy Webb, said information is still being gathered.

This story will be updated when new information becomes available.