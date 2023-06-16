ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A man died following a single-vehicle crash near Kreager Park Friday night, according to the Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD).

Just before 8:30 p.m., police responded to a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Shordon and Long roads, which is just north of Kreager Park.

When officers arrived, they found a vehicle upside down with severe damage.

Witnesses at the scene told the FWPD that the vehicle was heading south on Long Road when it struck a pole and rolled several times.

The driver, an adult male, suffered fatal injuries and was declared dead at the scene.

The FWPD reported that speed is believed to be a factor.

The crash is still under investigation by the FWPD and the Allen County Coroner’s Office.