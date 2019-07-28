FWPD seeks public’s help in homicide investigation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is asking the public to help identify the people in these provided pictures.













In a release, investigators said that they would like to speak to the three individuals about what is now being called a homicide investigation at the intersection of East Williams and Lafayette Streets that happened Saturday, July 27, 2019.

The Fort Wayne Police Department is asking for anyone that recognizes these three individuals to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at (260) 427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP.