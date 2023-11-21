FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police are searching for a 15-year-old girl Tuesday described as missing and endangered.

FWPD sent out a public safety alert just after 10 a.m. saying officers are looking for Amera M. Debacher, described as 5’1″, weighing 170 lbs, last seen wearing a red shirt and black sweatpants and carrying a black backpack.

No other information was provided in the alert. A teenager with the same name and description was previously reported missing at the beginning of November.

Anyone with information on Amera’s whereabouts should call FWPD at 260-427-1222.