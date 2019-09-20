FWPD searching for hotel armed robbery suspect

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police are investigating an armed robbery that happened at a hotel late Thursday night.

Police responded to the Travelodge at 5710 Challenger Parkway around 11:38 p.m. That’s just off of Washington Center and Lima roads on the north side of town.

A detective at the scene told WANE 15 a man wearing dark clothing walked into the hotel lobby with a handgun and demanded cash from the front desk clerk.

The suspect took an unknown amount of cash and ran off on foot.

Police said a K-9 was able to track the man’s scent to the back parking lot, but then lost it.

Security cameras caught the incident on camera, but detectives are hoping to enhance the image to get a better look at the suspect before releasing a more detailed description of him.

Nobody was hurt during the incident.

No other information was immediately available.