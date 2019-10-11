FWPD searching for gas station armed robbery suspect

FWPD officers investigate an armed robbery at the Marathon at 4233 N. Clinton Street on Friday, October 11, 2019. Nobody was hurt in the incident.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that happened at a Marathon gas station early Friday morning.

Police responded to 4233 N. Clinton Street around 3:10 a.m.

An officer at the scene said a man walked into the Get2Go convenience store there with a handgun and threatened the clerk.

The man then took cash from the register and left on foot.

Officers searched the area, but did not immediately find the suspect. They were looking at security footage from inside the convenience store to gather more information about the incident.

Police did not provide a suspect description Friday morning.

Nobody was hurt in the incident and no shots were fired.