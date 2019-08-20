FWPD: School bus hit by stray bullet

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating an incident involving a Fort Wayne Community Schools bus being hit by a stray bullet.

According to a department spokesperson, officers were investigating reports of gunshots in the 3300 block of Barr Street around 5:30 p.m. Monday.

While they were investigating, they were notified that an FWCS school bus had been hit with a stray bullet as it drove near Warsaw Street and Wiebke Street, just a few blocks away from where they were. Police confirmed the bus was not the shooter’s intended target.

Police said no kids were on board at the time of the incident and no injuries were reported.

No other details were immediately available.