FWPD, Ring Doorbell partnering up

Fort Wayne Police are teaming up with a popular video doorbell company to help fight crime.

FWPD spokesperson Sofia Rosales-Scatena said the department was approached by representatives at Ring about a new police platform. After a meeting last week, FWPD gave the company the green light.

Here is how it works: Ring has created software that will allow police to see if homeowners in a certain area have the ring doorbell in the app. Then officers can contact that person to ask for video footage recorded during a certain time frame.

The police do not have access to any live videos or stored videos without the owner’s consent. It is up to the homeowner to decide if they would like to share the video footage.

Rosales-Scatena said police have already been using doorbell cameras to assist in their investigations. This partnership will help streamline the process.

“You know going door to door takes time,” she said. “If we can do that with an e-mail, it just gives us a little more time to move in a different direction. Then we can do follow up door to door later.”

The plan is to launch the program within the next month.