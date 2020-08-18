FWPD reviewing ‘unreasonable force’ arrests forwarded by prosecutor

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police are reviewing five arrests where Allen County’s prosecutor believes “unreasonable force” was used. Karen Richards said these cases from Black Lives Matter protests in May and June need to be examined by The Fort Wayne Police Department’s internal affairs.

Richards revealed in a press briefing Monday that these five cases largely involve the use of pepper spray by officers, but she and her team weren’t able to identify who the officers were in the videos they were examining. She felt their behavior in these arrests was reckless and inappropriate, but not to a level that’s criminal.

“Some of the incidents are really difficult to even figure out what’s going on because the situations are just so chaotic, but there were five that we had isolated that between all of us I thought were very concerning,” She explained. “But there’s nothing wrong with me sending this stuff because I think even if we never identify who these people were, these are training moments. I think somebody needs to say I don’t think this is how we should treat people and we can do better.

Richards sent a video and written statement of each case to FWPD Internal affairs, who is now reviewing them. FWPD spokeswomen Sofia Rosales-Scatena said they can’t discuss the cases but did send WANE 15 a statement which said in part:

“We will be looking into any policy or rules and regulations violations in the videos presented to us. Any legitimate organization seeks to improve, or at least they should, at the end of any major event. FWPD is no different.”

The BLM protests inspired Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry to launch The Police Reform and Racial Justice Commission in June. The commission’s chair, Fort Wayne Councilwoman Michelle Chambers, is pleased to see the cases being forwarded to police.

“I feel there was equity and justice with them looking at the various videos they had seen and had found there may have been an error on our police department in how the peaceful protests were handled,” she said. “We don’t have a direct impact in the actual reviews that will go forward to internal affairs. However, I’m sure that the information that has been collected we will potentially have recommendations to the mayor so that we’re not in this predicament again in the near future.”

Richards said in the future if FWPD or civil lawsuits uncover things in the five cases that she hadn’t seen, she may reconsider criminal charges against the officers.