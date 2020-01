FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Police Department responded to two reports of armed robberies early Saturday morning.

Officers were first called to the Marathon gas station located in the 3200 block of Fairfield Avenue around 6:23 a.m. on a report of an armed robbery.

Just two minutes later, officers were called to the 1800 block of West Main Street near Earth Adventures Unlimited and O’Sullivan’s Italian Pub.

At this time, details for both robberies are limited.

