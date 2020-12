Fort Wayne police and medics were called to the 1100 block of Ventura Lane around 2:20 a.m. on a report of a shooting.

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) — Investigators are trying to figure out what lead up to a shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

Police and medics were called to the 1100 block of Ventura Lane, southwest of the intersection of East Paulding Road and South Anthony Blvd., around 2:20 a.m. on a report of a shooting.

Officers did not release any information about the victim but WANE 15 did confirm that their injuries are non-life threatening.