FWPD respond to shooting at Plaza Drive & E. Pettit Avenue

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police launched an investigation Saturday morning following a shooting on the city’s south side.

Police and medics were called to the intersection of Plaza Drive and East Pettit Avenue, east of South Anthony Boulevard, shortly before 4:30 a.m.

At least one person was found hurt. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Police have not provided any information about a suspect, or further details on what happened.

WANE 15 has a crew on the way. Check back for updates on this developing story.

