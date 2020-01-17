FWPD responds to second gas station robbery in 5 hours

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police responded early Friday morning to the second armed robbery at a gas station in five hours, and the two incidents might be connected.

Authorities told WANE 15 a man dressed in all black, with his face covered with a mask, went into the Marathon gas station at 510 Lower Huntington Road, off of Winchester Road, around 4:40 a.m.

He pulled out a gun and threatened the clerk. Police said the man stole cash from the register, cigarettes and other items. He then ran out the back door and fled on foot.

Officers responded and K9 units tried to track the suspect’s scent, but did not find him. A detective interviewed the gas station attendant and reviewed security footage.

He said they’re investigating to see if this second robbery was committed by the same suspect as the one on S. Coliseum Boulevard late Thursday night.

According to that detective, the suspect’s descriptions are similar and the robberies were carried out in a similar manner.

If and when police share photos of the suspect with WANE 15, we’ll be sure to share them with you on all of our platforms.