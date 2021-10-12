FWPD respond to barricaded subject along Maplecrest Road Monday night

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police surrounded a home near the intersection Maplecrest and Stellhorn Roads on Monday night after a man was accused of committing domestic battery and making suicidal statements.

Around 9:30 p.m., police responded to the 5000 block of Maplecrest Road after a female called in and said she was the victim of a domestic battery.

The female told police that the man, her husband, was inside the house, along with weapons. According to police, the woman stated that her husband also made suicidal statements.

Members of the FWPD’s Emergency Services Team, Crisis Response Team and air support units were dispatched to the home in an attempt to make contact with the man. Police communicated with the man via cell phone. Several hours later, the man exited the residence and surrendered.

The man was transported to an area hospital for a mental health evaluation.