FWPD only responding to crashes with injury, vehicles needing tow as snow hits streets

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — As snow began to fall Tuesday night, the Fort Wayne Police Department asked the community to be careful and drive safely on Facebook.

Police reminded drivers to give themselves plenty of time to get to their destinations, allow plenty of space between yourself and the vehicle ahead of you, and remember that bridges and overpasses freeze before roads.

FWPD PIO Sofia Rosales-Scatena said officers would only be responding to crashes with injury or crashes with vehicles in need of a tow due to the volume of crash reports. She said those involved in a crash should exchange information with all parties in a safe area off the road and exercise caution.

Dispatchers confirmed officers had responded to multiple reports of crashes with injury.

Snow began to fall Wednesday afternoon and started to pick up after sunset. Snowfall was forecast to range between 1″-4″ with the lowest amounts south of Fort Wayne and the highest amounts to the north.