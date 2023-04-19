FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A pedestrian is in critical condition Wednesday evening after being involved in a crash with a police officer, according to the Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD).

At approximately 7:27 p.m., the police officer was attempting to take a left turn from Calhoun Street onto Main Street when the officer struck the victim who was attempting to cross Main Street, according to police.

An officer at the scene said that it is unclear who had the right of way.

Authorities said the victim is in critical condition and is receiving care at at hospital, and the police officer involved in the crash did not suffer any injuries.

The FWPD said the names of the victim and the officer have not been released since the investigation is ongoing, but the FWPD did identify the victim as an adult.

An officer at the scene did not know if the officer involved in the crash was on duty at the time, but the officer was driving a GMC truck that did not appear to have any FWPD logos on it.

The FWPD said people should avoid the area of Main and Calhoun streets until the scene is clear.

Anyone with information regarding the crash should contact the FWPD at 260-427-1201.