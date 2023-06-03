FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One man is in life-threatening condition after a moped crash. The Fort Wayne Police Department responded to a crash at the intersection of Bluffton Road and Dade Drive at 2:31p.m. Saturday.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers spotted an adult male who was transported to a local hospital by EMS in serious condition. The adult male was later downgraded to life-threatening condition.

Officials initially believe the driver of the moped was traveling northbound on Bluffton Road prior to the crash before losing control of the vehicle and crashing into a pole at the intersection of Dade Drive.

No other vehicles or persons were around or involved at the scene. The crash is still under investigation.