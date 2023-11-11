FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Now, a portion of Jefferson Boulevard will always be remembered as ‘Officer David Tinsley Memorial Parkway.’

According to the City of Fort Wayne, the announcement was made Saturday afternoon at Emmanuel Lutheran Church. Signs for the parkway were unveiled by Tinsley’s family. The event was led by Pastor Thomas Eggold, and Tinsley’s family was in attendance for the service.

Many wrote in support of the parkway, including FWPD Deputy Chief Martin Bender, FWPD Sergeant Tim Hughes, The Allen County Board of Commissioners, Congressman Jim Banks and Mayor Thomas Henry.