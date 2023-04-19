FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A motorcyclist found laying on the side of the road on Fort Wayne’s southeast side was in critical condition after a crash into trash cans early Wednesday morning, according to Fort Wayne police.

Officers patrolling the area around 1:40 a.m. found a motorcycle in the middle of the northbound lane of Hessen Cassel Road at the intersection of Rudisill Boulevard and a man on the side of the road, according to a media release.

It appeared the man had been driving the motorcycle north when he lost control of the bike and struck several trash cans before crashing, the media release said.

Officers at the scene tended to the man before medics arrived and took him to a local hospital in critical condition.

It’s not known if alcohol was a factor in the crash, which is still under investigation.