FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne has seen a number of high-profile pedestrian deaths resulting from a collision with a car this year.

In fact, as of Oct. 19 the number is the same as the last two years combined, 8.

WANE 15 previously spoke with Fort Wayne’s traffic engineer Kyle Winling about what the city could do to prevent such occurrences, and ultimately a lot of emphasis was put on those involved in the collisions.

“There is a shared responsibility with drivers and pedestrians. Ultimately, the drivers need to be aware. I think it’s going to be easier to blame a driver than it is a pedestrian,” Wingling said. “Unfortunately, the drivers really have to be situationally aware of where they’re going and always be paying attention.”

On Thursday the Fort Wayne Police Department released to WANE 15 data on pedestrian and vehicle collisions going back to 2019.

The data shows that although the year isn’t out Fort Wayne is on pace to come within 10 collisions of last year’s total, while being on pace for nearly ten deaths. Nationally from 2010 to 2021, pedestrian traffic fatalities rose by 77% across the United States according to the Governors Highway Safety Association.

The data that the FWPD provided WANE 15 can be seen below.