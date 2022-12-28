FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man shot an alleged home intruder Wednesday morning, leaving the other man in non life-threatening condition, according to police.

At approximately 7:00 a.m., police responded to reports of a shooting at a home along the 1900 block of Hillside Avenue.

Police said a man called dispatch saying he had shot someone reportedly attempting to break into his residence.

After authorities arrived, they found an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound in the entryway of the residence.

Police provided aid to the man, and TRAA transported him to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The man who called dispatch is cooperating with police, and the incident remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department and the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office.