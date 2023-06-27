FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) is asking for public assistance regarding a hit-and-run crash on Saturday that injured two pedestrians and left one of them in serious condition.

At approximately 11:48 p.m., a silver vehicle was heading west on Superior Street and attempted to turn left onto Clinton Street at speeds “too fast to safely negotiate the turn,” according to the FWPD.

The FWPD reported that the vehicle made a wide turn, hit two pedestrians crossing the street and fled before police arrived at the scene.

One of the pedestrians is in serious condition, and the other pedestrian did not need to be taken to a hospital for his injuries, according to the FWPD.

Authorities believe the suspect’s vehicle could be either a Chevrolet Malibu or Impala, but police could provide any possible years.

(Photo provided by the Fort Wayne Police Department) Police provided a photo of the suspect’s vehicle (top right corner) (Photo provided by the Fort Wayne Police Department)

The suspect’s vehicle will likely have damage to the hood on the passenger side, according to the FWPD, and anyone with information regarding the crash should contact either the FWPD at 260-427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867, or use the P3 Tips app.