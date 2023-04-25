FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) is asking for public assistance as it tries to find the vehicle involved in a crash in late March that left a bicyclist in life-threatening condition.

On Tuesday, the FWPD provided photos to WANE 15 that show the suspected vehicle in the crash.

Although authorities could not provide an exact make or model for the suspect vehicle, police believe it may be a Ford Transit Connect that is either white or gray in color.

(Photo provided by the Fort Wayne Police Department)

(Photo provided by the Fort Wayne Police Department)

(Photo provided by the Fort Wayne Police Department)

The FWPD also found a vanity plate on the front grill of the suspect vehicle at the scene of the crash inscribed with the word “Sandra” in a cursive font.

The crash happened March 31 at approximately 2:35 a.m. at Coldwater Road just south of Collins Road.

Authorities at the scene said the van was northbound on Coldwater Road approaching Collins Road when it reportedly struck a man riding a bike down the roadway.

The driver of the van then continued northbound on Coldwater Road, according to witnesses who talked to police.

Anyone with information regarding the crash should contact the FWPD at 260-427-1373.