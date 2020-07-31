FWPD looking for suspect in credit union robbery

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police said they are searching for a man that robbed a credit union Friday afternoon.

Officers were called to the Partner’s First Federal Credit Union at 6731 Old Trail Rd, near the intersection of Bluffton and Lower Huntington Roads around 5 p.m.

The department said initial information indicates a man entered the credit union and demanded money, though no weapon was displayed. The man is described as white in his mid 30s, wearing a long sleeve gray shirt, around 6’2″ to 6’4″ with a medium build.

Investigators said the man left the scene with an undisclosed amount of money in a black or navy blue Chevrolet Trailblazer with tinted windows.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Officers are searching for witnesses and video surveillance from nearby buildings.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police.