FWPD looking for person of interest in child molestation case

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is looking for help identifying a person of interest in a child molestation case.

FWPD says the man has been described as:

50 – 60 years old

5’5″ – 5’7″ in height

Medium build

150 – 160 pounds

Dirty gray hair

Unshaven

Light blue eyes

Tan

The suspect also appears to walk with a noticeable limp on his right leg and has a speech impairment. He is said to hang around the area of Jefferson and Getz.

Please contact Detective Sgt Battershell at 427-1434 if you recognize someone matching this description.