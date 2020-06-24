FWPD looking for person of interest in child molestation case

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is looking for help identifying a person of interest in a child molestation case.
FWPD says the man has been described as:
- 50 – 60 years old
- 5’5″ – 5’7″ in height
- Medium build
- 150 – 160 pounds
- Dirty gray hair
- Unshaven
- Light blue eyes
- Tan
The suspect also appears to walk with a noticeable limp on his right leg and has a speech impairment. He is said to hang around the area of Jefferson and Getz.
Please contact Detective Sgt Battershell at 427-1434 if you recognize someone matching this description.