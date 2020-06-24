FWPD looking for person of interest in child molestation case

by: Corinne Moore

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is looking for help identifying a person of interest in a child molestation case.

FWPD says the man has been described as:

  • 50 – 60 years old
  • 5’5″ – 5’7″ in height
  • Medium build
  • 150 – 160 pounds
  • Dirty gray hair
  • Unshaven
  • Light blue eyes
  • Tan

The suspect also appears to walk with a noticeable limp on his right leg and has a speech impairment. He is said to hang around the area of Jefferson and Getz.

Please contact Detective Sgt Battershell at 427-1434 if you recognize someone matching this description.

