FWPD looking for missing man with autism

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police are asking for help locating a missing 19-year-old man with autism.

Jeiquan T. Hamilton was last seen by his family in the 7300 block of Hickory Creek Drive, between 7:30 and 8:00 Tuesday night. He is autistic, functions at a low age level, and is prone to seizures.

Neighbors reported they might have seen Hamilton walking eastbound on Lower Huntington Road near Winchester Road, around 9:30 or 10 Tuesday night.

Hamilton was last wearing a green Nike hoodie and Sponge Bob pajama pants with black socks and black sandals. He is about 6’2″, 245 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes.

Indiana State Police has issued a Silver Alert as well.

If you see Hamilton or have information on where he might be, call 911 or the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222.