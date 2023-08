FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police are searching for a missing 13-year-old Tuesday.

A public safety alert sent by FWPD around 11 a.m. said officers are looking for Kaeden Juarez, a boy described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, 195 pounds, with green eyes and 2-inch long blond hair.

Police said he was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black shorts.

Anyone with information on Kaeden should call FWPD at (260) 427-1222.