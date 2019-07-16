FWPD looking for endangered missing teen

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teen they believe is in danger.

Police are looking for Daniel Graham.

He’s a black 17-year-old with black hair and brown eyes. He’s about 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 100 pounds. He might be wearing black sweatpants with either a black hoodie or a white Fila shirt.

Graham was last seen in the area of the Villages of Hanna apartment complex at 1300 Greene Street in Fort Wayne.

Graham has several medical conditions and police believe he is in danger.

Anyone with information about where he might be is asked to call 911.