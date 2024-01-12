FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police are searching for a man described as armed and dangerous who is wanted on an attempted murder charge.

Police said Friday afternoon they are looking for Roddrick A. Gale, 37, described as 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 215 pounds with a muscular build. FWPD sent out a public safety alert that said Gale was last seen at an unspecified time wearing a grey sweatshirt, and he is likely on foot somewhere.

It’s not clear what incident the attempted murder charge is connected to. No other details were provided.

FWPD said anyone who sees Gale should not approach him and should call 911.