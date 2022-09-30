FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police issued a Public Safety Alert Friday evening regarding a missing 13-year-old teen.

Police say Zaveion Fletcher, 13, was last seen Friday around 2:15 p.m. near Kekionga Middle School wearing a white shirt, light blue jeans and white shoes.

Police described Fletcher as a “male mixed, light complexion,” and list Fletcher as being 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighing 92 pounds and having short brown hair.

Anyone with information on Fletcher’s whereabouts should contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222.