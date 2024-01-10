FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) has issued a Public Safety Alert for a missing 20-year-old man Wednesday night.

According to police, 20-year-old Brandon Hill was last seen wearing a black hoodie with white writing, a black coat, light-colored sweatpants and “possibly” white Nike Air Force 1s.

Authorities described Hill as a black man with brown hair and brown eyes who is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 147 pounds.

The Public Safety Alert did not mention where Hill was last seen.

Anyone with information regarding Hill’s location should contact the FWPD at 260-427-1222.