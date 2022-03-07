FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Many in Fort Wayne received public multiple safety alerts on their phones late Sunday night and early Monday morning, and one of them was not intended to be sent out.

The first message was about a missing 10-year-old boy named So Heit. Not long after, another message came through about a missing 12-year-ol girl named Dereonah Terrella. The only problem is the message about Terrella was an old one.

So not long after that alert was sent out, a third message telling people to disregard the message about Terrella was pushed to people’s phones. Some then received the message about Heit at a later time.

“We need to do better at just making sure that only the alerts that are necessary get sent out and not make a mistake of sending previous alerts, which we’re fixing that as we speak thanks to last nights alerts,” Fort Wayne Police spokesman, Officer Jeremy Webb said to WANE 15 on Monday afternoon. “I know that’s happened before, too.”

Webb said the error was caused by the old message about Terrella never being deleted from the system. He knows it’s inconvenient to get multiple alerts while trying to sleep, but wants people to understand they only send out public safety alerts if they feel its critical to do so.

Officer Webb said they consider the condition of the missing person, the likelihood that they could be in danger, and if the someone could be stuck outside in adverse weather.

He added that an alert usually isn’t sent out until all other options have been exhausted.

“Just take them serious because normally if they’re sent, it’s because it’s of an urgent nature for whatever reason,” Officer Webb said.

In the case of So Heit, he was fortunately located not long after the alerts were sent out and reunited with his family. Officer Webb said that’s what they want, even if there’s a few inconvenient messages on people’s phones.

Between the public safety alerts and notices to local media, he said that’s their best avenue of getting the word out about a missing or endangered person.

The public safety alerts target certain geographical areas, so they aren’t sent to everyone. They’re different from Silver Alerts or AMBER Alerts, which are handled by state police.