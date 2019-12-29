FWPD investigating vandalism at Foster Park

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating vandalism that was found at Foster Park over the weekend.

Just after 10:40 a.m. Saturday, Fort Wayne Police officers responded to the Little League baseball field at Foster Park, located at 3900 Old Mill Road, on a report of graffiti vandalism.

The president of the Little League discovered the vandalism, which likely happened overnight Friday, according to public information officer Jason Anthony.

Both dugouts and the overhead door of a shed were spray painted, he said.

Black spray paint was used to draw a face on the door of the shed and next to it the word “Reno” was painted.

Foster Park Little League Field vandalized (Photo courtesy of Emily Keirns)

Anthony also said one dugout was tagged with the letter “E” and an image of a penis. Paint was also used to write an expletive, followed by the letter “U” on the other dugout.

Graffiti on that same dugout also had the word “Reno,” the letters “SD,” and the numbers “260.”

Anthony said they have no suspects at this time.

In a Facebook post, the Foster Park Little League said “instead of letting this be a negative event, we are trying to spin it in a positive direction.”

That is why they have set up a gofundme with the hopes of creating “a themed mural” with the help of local artists. They also want to donate money to local school art departments, the post said.

Click here to find the gofundme page.