FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police are investigating after shots were allegedly fired Monday at the plaza on West State Boulevard outside Kroger.

Police responded around 1:30 p.m. to reports of a shooting after multiple callers reported hearing several gunshots in the plaza. Police determined people in two cars allegedly exchanged gunfire in the plaza, according to a release from FWPD, then both vehicles fled the area.

No injuries were reported, FWPD said.

Investigators are piecing together the details using witness accounts and surveillance video, FWPD said, and all potential leads are being investigated.