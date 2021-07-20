FWPD investigating shots fired at N. Clinton St. bar

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police are looking for a suspect, after shots were fired late Monday night at the Latch String Bar and Grill, 3221 N. Clinton Street. That’s near the intersection of Clinton and Lima.

At least one officer was on scene working a detail when shots rang out around 11:55 p.m.

According to police, the suspect took off on foot. Officers closed nearby streets, including Clinton, and searched the area with the help of K9 units.

There are no reports of injuries, but police are looking into possible property damage.

Investigators are asking anyone who was in the area, or nearby residents with security video footage, to contact them. Call the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1201, or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-STOP.