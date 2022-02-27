FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One person was killed in a shooting south of downtown Fort Wayne late Saturday night, while another two people were injured.

Dispatch confirmed to WANE 15 that the shooting was reported in the 2200 block of Oliver Street. Tim Hughes with the Fort Wayne Police Homicide Section confirmed an adult female was killed, one adult male is in “critical” condition and another adult male has suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

At 11:50 p.m., while officers were on their way to the scene on reports of gunfire, they were told multiple people had been shot. When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. They began CPR but the woman was pronounced dead by paramedics.

She was identified Monday as 40-year-old Lashawndra Denise McDowell of Lima, Ohio. An autopsy found she did of a gunshot wound to the torso and her death was ruled a homicide.

Officers also found two men at the scene, with one suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital. One of the men is in life-threatening condition and the other is not in life-threatening condition.

Initial information indicates there was some type of gathering at a building in the area when a disturbance broke out and gunfire erupted. It is unclear what led to the disturbance or shots being fired. Officers reported there were dozens of people on the scene who left before officers could speak with them. Officers ask anyone there who may have information to please contact police.

There are currently no suspects and no arrests have been made.

Police said the two men at the hospital will be interviewed at the earliest opportunity. Crime scene technicians are gathering evidence on scene. Detectives will be canvassing the area to find any witnesses or video surveillance equipment on any of the nearby buildings.

Anyone with information about the incident or any possible suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-7867, the Fort Wayne Police Department at (260) 427-1201, or use the free “P3 Tips” app.