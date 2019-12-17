FWPD investigating reported rape in Fort Wayne subdivision

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating a reported rape in a southwest Fort Wayne subdivision.

Brenda Borders said she was walking her kids home from school in the Whispering Meadows subdivision off of Illinois Road Monday when a teenage girl with no pants on came up to her screaming for help.

After letting the girl into her house, she told Borders that a man had dragged her into the woods behind the houses on Heather Knoll Place and raped her.

Borders said she called 911 immediately and reported the incident.

Fort Wayne Police Department officials confirmed they were called to that area to investigate a reported rape around 3:45 p.m. Monday. They were not able to immediately provide any additional information and advised WANE 15 to check back Tuesday once detectives are able to gather more information.

According to Borders, police taped off the wooded area where the victim said she had been raped and began asking neighbors if they had seen anything.

Several Ring video doorbell users in the area also got notifications asking if they had captured any video of the incident on their devices.

Police are still investigating the situation and the circumstances surrounding it, but Borders said it’s something she never expected to happen so close to home.

“It’s an absolute shock to our neighborhood, because it’s so close to a school, and it’s always been known to be a very safe neighborhood,” she said.

As a mother of three, Borders explained it was an especially terrifying experience for her. That’s why she took to Facebook to make others aware of the situation.

“Lots of kids like to play in that common area where this crime took place, so it’s quite a shock to everyone,” Borders said.

Her Facebook post resonated with many others in the community. It has been shared thousands of times, and hundreds of others have reacted to or commented on the post as well.

Many shared their concerns about the situation, while others sent thoughts and prayers for the teenage victim.

Several people also thanked Borders for making them aware of the incident, and for jumping into action to help.

“It’s hard to believe that it actually happened,” Borders said. “I’m glad I could help her, and she desperately needed help at that time.”

As we learn any new details about this situation, we’ll update this story.