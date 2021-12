FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Police Department is currently investigating an incident in the 8700 block of Lima Road.

“A disturbance with a party armed” was called out just after 10:45 p.m. It is not clear if anyone was injured in the incident.

WANE 15 has a crew on their way to the scene to learn more.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.