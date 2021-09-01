FWPD investigating fatal shooting on S. Monroe St.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police are investigating a shooting that killed a man in the 4200 block of South Monroe Street.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired just before 10 p.m. Tuesday. They found a vehicle that ran into a parked vehicle. A man was inside, suffering from gunshot wounds. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

According to the initial investigation, the shots might have been fired in the 4300 block of Monroe. The man’s vehicle then traveled a short distance, before hitting the parked vehicle.

No suspect information is available at this time. Investigators are going door to door, speaking with potential witnesses.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP, or use the free P3 Tips app.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department and the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office.