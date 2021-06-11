Woman killed in crash on W. Jefferson Blvd.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A driver was killed in a crash just after midnight Friday on the southwest side of Fort Wayne.

According to Fort Wayne police, a man was speeding westbound on Jefferson Boulevard and possibly ran a red light before hitting a woman on Engle Road.

The woman died at the scene. Medics took the man to a hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators believe speed and alcohol were contributing factors in the crash. A blood draw and toxicology analysis will be performed on the man, which is standard procedure for all fatal crashes.

The crash remains under investigation by the FWPD Fatal Accident Crash Team, the Allen County Coroner’s Office and the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office.