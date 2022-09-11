FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating multiple people being stabbed early Sunday morning.

Around 2:40 a.m., FWPD responded to the area of Bass and Hillegas Roads. They found two men on the side of the road suffering from apparent stab wounds. One of the men had life-threatening injuries, the other did not.

In the same press release, police confirmed three more men and a woman arrived at a hospital in a personal vehicle with apparent stab wounds. They all had non-life threatening injuries, according to police. It’s unclear if the two incidents are related.

Detectives could be seen searching all over the road with flashlights for potential evidence. Hillegas Road is closed between Leesburg and Bass while they canvass the area.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.