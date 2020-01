FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police are investigating an armed robbery on the city’s northeast side.

Officers responded to the Phil’s One Stop at 3202 E State Boulevard, at the intersection with Hobson Road, on reports of the incident around 8:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020.

Scene of an Armed Robbery at 3202 E State Blvd.

WANE 15 has reached out to Fort Wayne Police and is awaiting more information.